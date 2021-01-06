Not Americans at all
Like so many, I went to war for my country overseas. Myself and those who served with me assumed we were there for our homes and our way of life, which included democratic elections and equal justice for all. Over our country’s existence, hundreds of thousands of Americans have died for these things.
Yet now, supposed patriots who wrap themselves in our American flag are demanding that the recent election result be arbitrarily reversed. They claim fraud to excuse their attempt to overthrow our democracy. Yet, in over 60 cases filed in courts all over the country, these “patriots” never alleged fraud. They couldn’t, because after numerous recounts and audits, they had no evidence of it. So, time and again, their cases were dismissed for failing to even allege a cause of action.
Nonetheless, politicians including Senator Ron Johnson, along with millions of Republican supporters, want to overthrow our democracy and declare Donald Trump President for another four years, or perhaps, President for Life. These “patriots” disparage calls for equal justice; ignore the grief over the deaths of 350,000 Americans from COVID, and celebrate the slaveholders who seceded from our country.
These self-described patriots do not appear to believe in democracy or equal justice for all. So, they are not American patriots. They’re really not Americans at all.
Robert White,
Jefferson
