‘It’s Déjà vu all over again’
As Yogi Berra once said, “it’s Deja vu all over again.”
In the 18th century, France and Britain were enemies. The French very much wanted Britain to lose their lucrative American colonies. However, they didn’t send troops to the colonies until the colonists proved they could defeat the British on their own at the Battle of Saratoga.
In the 19th century, Britain sent troops to help the Confederacy because the Rebels couldn’t carry the Civil War to the North after defeats at Antietam and Gettysburg. Those French and British knew not to get in another’s war unless the people supported could prove that they could successfully defend the battlefield gains.
We learned nothing from history. During the ’60s and ’70s, we spent billions of dollars and thousands of American lives to protect a corrupt government in Vietnam. As soon as we left, that government collapsed.
Deja vu. From 2001 to 2021, we spent billions of dollars and thousands of American lives to support a corrupt government in Afghanistan. That government has collapsed before we have even left the country completely.
Our own history should have taught us that while you can support a people’s quest for independence, you can’t win it for them. The very nature of independence is the ability to succeed on one’s own.
It’s sad that the billions spent in fighting another’s fight wasn’t spent on the education of our children, health care, debt reduction, etc. It is sadder still that so many American lives were lost fighting for people who were unwilling to fight their own battles. It is true indeed, that those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.
Robert White,
Jefferson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.