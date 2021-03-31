Mask wearing saves lives
A recent letter to the editor argued against wearing masks as a means to protect against COVID-19. For authority to support her argument, she cited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s statement of a year ago discouraging mask wearing. Of course, her reasoning is disingenuous.
A year ago, when our experience with COVID was limited, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) believed that if everyone purchased masks, our limited supply of masks at that time would leave an insufficient supply of masks for front line health care workers.
Today, anyone with a pulse knows that with masks having become plentiful, Dr. Fauci and the CDC have been strenuously urging everyone to social distance and wear a mask. Even as schools reopen, mask wearing is still mandated for teachers and students.
To argue otherwise is to deny reality and to callously ignore the 575,000 lives lost to COVID so far. I don’t understand how someone can claim to love America and yet be indifferent to the suffering of so many Americans.
In 1918, the Spanish Flu struck America. Many politicians ignored the disease or misrepresented the danger it posed. Over 675,000 Americans died. There was no vaccine then. The flu eventually dissipated and the horrific loss of lives eased. How? So many people had become infected that herd immunity began to limit its spread. Also, people wore masks and social distanced; lessons learned the hard way. Look it up.
Robert White,
Jefferson
