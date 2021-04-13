Support this fun and worthwhile project
Envision children in wheelchairs playing together with their friends at Starin Park . . . twirling and whirling together and laughing.
The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club, the Whitewater Community Foundation, the City of Whitewater, and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater have a plan for such joy and laughter at Starin Park . . . a “We-Go-Round.”
A “We-Go-Round” is a merry-go-round designed to allow wheeled-mobility devices to fit in comfortably so all children can enjoy the experience. And we need the help of our community to make it a reality. Kiwanis currently has raised $17,000 for the “We-Go-Round” at Starin Park, with $23,000 more needed.
Eight-year-old wheelchair-user and lifetime Whitewater resident, Milena Baker, is very excited, too, saying, “It’s so fun to be able to play with all my friends at recess,” due to the accessible equipment upgrades made a few years ago. “I want to be able to do that everywhere!”
The Whitewater Community Foundation has set up a fund for the project and donations can be made now.
Please join us in supporting this fun and worthwhile project by visiting http://whitewatercommunityfoundation.org/donate/. Click the Donate Now button, choose an amount, and under “apply my donation to” scroll down to “Starin Park All-Inclusive Playground Equipment.”
We hope that everyone in our community will join us to make sure that Milena and her friends can whirl, twirl and play together at Starin Park. Thank you to everyone for your support of the children of this community.
Sincerely,
Jean Bromley, President of Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club.
Lorrie Koppein, Project Chair, All Inclusive Starin Park Playground “We-Go-Round” Equipment Project.
Whitewater
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.