Total disregard for safety issues and concerns of the tenants
What kind of landlord fails to do regular maintenance checks on their properties?
Concerns include: Carbon monoxide poisoning, dangling outlets resting on a metal water pipe resulting in shocks when using the light switch and outlet, black mold in the basement, rotted out window with no screen, lack of ventilation; flooded basement after landlord assured me there was no issue with flooding in the basement, however other tenants have stated otherwise; cat poop all over the basement floor, cat urine odor throughout the entire unit, totally ignores a caution notice (regarding the furnace) from We Energies. A previous complaint was made and the landlord’s response was: If you call anyone for repairs—you pay!!!!
When there was an issue with carbon monoxide poisoning, WE Energies stated that carbon monoxide detectors were mandated in 1991 to all landlords. Landlord finally installed one, but when I asked the neighbors if the landlord installed one in their rental unit, they said No.
Obviously there is total disregard for the safety issues and concerns of the tenants that rely on the landlord to be in compliance with regulations and rules for tenants.
I pay the landlord to live here. He is responsible for his property and the safety of the tenants that live in any of his units. Every time I bring a concern to his attention, he states that I am the only one that ever complains, however that is incorrect.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.