Please stand up for the truth
Since Jan. 27th was Holocaust Remembrance Day, it reminded me of how similar the state of affairs is here in the United States as to when Hitler rose to power in the 1930s. The divisive atmosphere of politicians, "we vs. them," amplified by former President Donald Trump these past four years, along with his abusive speech directed at other ethnicities, women and anyone who disagreed with him, has prompted me to write this letter.
This is not who we are as a nation. We are the United States of America. We are a caring nation, a giving nation. We are comprised of many nationalities and religious backgrounds, not just white male evangelicals. I cannot sit idly by as some of our leaders choose to. Former President Trump needs to be held accountable for the disturbing current state of affairs in our country. He cannot be allowed to hold public office again or we will be subjected to even more lies and abuse of power in the future.
I wrote the following letter to Senator Ron Johnson today:
Dear Senator Ron Johnson,
“I have written to you several times in the past but have not once heard back from you. It would be a common courtesy to hear, at the very least, ‘Thank you for taking the time to write to me.’ I am an Independent voter and am ashamed to say that I voted for you the last time you ran for office. I am writing this letter, not as a Republican or a Democrat, but as an American, who is very concerned about the country she loves and the terrible state of our democracy.
“You, I and the rest of our fellow Americans have been subjected to the divisive, abusive rhetoric of former President Donald Trump these past four years. His constant lies, erratic national decisions, firings of anyone who disagreed with him, his appalling handling of the pandemic (calling it a hoax and saying it “would disappear"), his many false claims of election fraud, pleading with Georgia's Secretary of State to "Find some votes" for him, demanding former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the results of the election, never conceding the fairly-won election to President Joe Biden, etc. All these things and more led up to the insurrection on our Capitol on Jan. 6th.
“Former President Trump abused all of us with his constant lies and abusive language. He created an atmosphere of hatred and fear of each other and a distrust of our democracy. He was never held accountable for his words or his actions, until now. You have the power to do something about this during the upcoming impeachment hearings. You, Senator Ron Johnson, have the power to make sure that former President Trump is not able to run for public office again. Please stand up for the truth and our democracy so that the United States is never subjected to this kind of abuse of power again.”
Sincerely,
Marsha Wilson,
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.