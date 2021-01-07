Far beyond 'protesters'
This letter is in regard to the caption with the second photo on the front page of the Jan. 7 edition of your paper. You said: "Left, people shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol." At that point those were domestic terrorists/thugs/rioters. They were far beyond "protesters.”
Eda Wilson,
Whitewater
