Write Evers about CAFOs
Editor, Daily Union: A letter was sent to Governor Evers last week asking for an immediate one-year moratorium on the permitting of CAFOs (Concentrated Agricultural Feeding Operations) to allow our state lawmakers to do their due diligence and come up with laws that are fair for CAFOs and the citizens who live by them.
Lawmakers must protect our precious water resources in the state. Once they are contaminated, it is too late. We need legislation to protect homeowners who have been impacted by contaminated wells and other inconveniences created by CAFOs, including harassment from CAFO operators.
Lawmakers have previously failed to do their jobs. The fight has fallen to individual families and groups slugging it out in court, at a great personal cost. This just isn’t right.
I am asking for your assistance in notifying citizens statewide. Write or call the governor. We need statewide support for this moratorium. It’s time for the state to act and come up with solutions.
The address is: Governor Tony Evers, 115 East State Capitol, Madison, WI 53707. His phone numbers are (608) 266-1212 or (414) 227-4344.
Thank you. — Concerned Citizens of Ridgeville Township, Monroe County.
