Lives being devastated
Editor, Daily Union: As an educated and at least reasonably intelligent person at a somewhat advanced age, I take the COVID-19 virus seriously and considered the social distancing and safer-at-home measures to be prudent. Neither my wife nor I wanted to contract it and most definitely had concerns regarding my 87-year-old mother-in-law.
Having said that, after viewing a YouTube video of Michigan citizens protesting in front of their state Capitol, I couldn’t help but notice many of the comments depicting the protesters as nothing more than dimwitted, tinfoil cap-wearing, selfish dullards willing to jeopardize the safety of all by initiating another explosion of the virus.
It has become common knowledge that, while very contagious and serious, the number of infected and deaths attributed to the virus has come nowhere near those originally predicted. The number of new cases has been declining and the overwhelming majority of those infected recover and, in many cases, felt little to no ill effects to begin with. Other than in a few hotspots, hospitals have not been overrun with COVID-19 cases, yet they continue to lay off employees and deny people appointments in preparation for an onslaught that has yet to materialize. (Again, I emphasize there were some notable exceptions.)
As a public school teacher, I’m fortunate enough to still be working from home and getting paid, but I am seeing many around me beginning to feel the ill effects of the shutdown more than that of the virus itself.
Many of those disparaging the protestors lack the understanding to realize that government checks can only sustain its citizens by taxing those still drawing an income. As unemployment rises and the economy comes closer to collapsing, so does the government’s ability to sustain the people whose source of income they’ve taken away. Walmart can’t employ everyone and restaurants can only go so long on takeout only. Many of the people who are protesting are those who are seeing their life’s work and retirement evaporate before them with no end in sight.
To be clear, my sympathies go out to anyone who has lost a loved one to this virus and there is no denying that the measures employed have helped to “flatten the curve.” However, in Governor Evers’ latest address, he gave little hope to those on the verge of unemployment or business owners facing ruin. Is our state to remain closed until there is virtually no chance of contracting COVID-19? Even the most optimistic estimates for a vaccine indicate it’s still months away. In the meantime, millions of citizens are being told they can’t go back to work and support their families by people who are still drawing a paycheck.
It appears to me that we’re now near the point where more peoples’ lives are being devastated by the governor than the virus itself. — Steve Armin, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.