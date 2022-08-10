This summer brings with it a renewed sense of freedom as the country enjoys the widespread availability of vaccinations along with effective antiviral treatments that can prevent severe disease or hospitalization from COVID-19. Yet the emergence of new, highly contagious variants that spread and infect those who are vaccinated and boosted has led to high community transmission rates.

What does this mean for the roughly 1.3 million people residing in long-term care settings, including nursing homes and assisted living facilities, who have been silently left behind?

