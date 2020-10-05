Make America kind again
Editor, Daily Union: I appreciated Sean Alwin’s letter (Friday, Sept. 18), making good points in an entertaining style. I hope he won’t mind that I make some of those points in a Christian context.
When Lincoln said a house divided will fall, he might have been inspired by Jesus, who said, “Any country that divides itself into groups which fight each other will not last very long (Luke 11:17)."
One day when Jesus was speaking to a crowd, a teacher of the law confirmed with Jesus that the two most important commandments were “Love God” and “ love your neighbor.” The teacher persisted, “Who is my neighbor?” Jesus replied with a story: “A man was heading to Jericho when he was robbed, beaten, and left for dead. A priest saw him and went on by. A Levite also saw him and went on by. Then a Samaritan came along, had compassion for him and bandaged him, put him on his donkey, took him to an inn, and paid for him to be taken care of. Which one acted as a neighbor to the injured man?” Reluctantly, the teacher answered: “The one who was kind to him.” Jesus said “Go and do the same\ (Luke 10:25-37)."
(In those days, the only good Samaritan was a dead Samaritan. If Jesus had told that story in our time, the hero might have been a Black man, or maybe a transgender person.)
I’m guessing that many in that crowd went away grumbling. “Nobody is going to make me love a Samaritan!” Jesus made three points in that story: (1) Even good people can fail to do the right thing (I’m sure they both had excellent excuses). (2) A person judged to be evil (even if no one in the crowd knows anything about them) can do a good thing. (3) The two greatest commandments are love God and love everybody — no excuses!
We cannot trust our leaders for this. Many of our political and some of our religious leaders are so blinded by their desire to have power over us that they demonize those who oppose them. Please note that this means we are the ones who must unite our country. We must be the ones who take care of each other and show respect for each other, just as Jesus has commanded.
We need to make America kind again! — Mary Gerlach, Whitewater.
