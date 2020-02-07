Make every vote count
Editor, Daily Union: I would like to urge fellow readers to support the National Popular Vote Compact by going to nationalpopularvote.com and sending letters to your state rep.
The National Popular Vote bill would guarantee the presidency to the candidate who receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The bill would make every person’s vote equal throughout the U.S. It would ensure that every vote, in every state, will matter in every presidential election. — Gregg Pokey, Madison.
