When I was 15, I smoked a joint with a friend. High and goofy, we wandered into a grocery store in D.C. where I unsealed a bag of Pepperidge Farm cookies and started crunching away. My friend — worried about going home looking stoned — opened a small box of Visine and squirted a few drops into his eyes.

Near the exit, a plainclothes cop intercepted us, seizing my friend’s arm. “How’re your eyes, son?”

