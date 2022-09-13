My first priority after the 2016 election was to find the next available hand-to-hand combat preparedness class because I would not be caught dead walking around the Upside Down of Pantsuit Nation without training for it.

Before, I could think I was safe from sexual assault. I didn’t know any politicians or newscasters or executives or gymnastic coaches or photographers or record producers or athletes or Academy Award winners. I wasn’t on a college campus anymore and lived in the United States, in a sanctuary city. I was indoorsy and hadn’t participated in spring break. I was white. Such privilege provided both security and a false sense of it, which pushed self-defense to the back of my mind, until that November.

