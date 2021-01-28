Mask mandate about more than personal rights
Our traffic laws are statewide mandates legislated and enforced to protect the safety of citizens. For example, we are required to stop our cars at a red traffic light in order to prevent accidents at intersections. If I ignore the red light and plow through the intersection, I may make it safely with no mishaps. But it could also result in an accident where I may be hurt or killed, and people in other vehicles or pedestrians may also be injured or killed.
The requirement to wear a mask in public is exactly the same type of statewide mandate. If we don’t wear the mask, we run the risk of infecting ourselves or others. This can result in sickness or even death to those around us in addition to ourselves.
Our fringe extremist Republicans are at it again, voting to rescind Gov. Tony Ever’s mask mandate. As our own Rep. Cody Horlacher has stated, a requirement to wear a mask is “an infringement of our personal rights.” Sen. Steve Nass has made similar statements. These guys have couched their behavior with statements about the governor exceeding his authority. However, if this was the true reason, then they would have implemented the mask mandate themselves and Evers would not have needed to take action. But our do-nothing state legislature has refused to do this because they irrationally believe that it would be an infringement of our personal rights.
Well guys, if you’re serious about personal rights, then please pass legislation to rescind all statewide traffic regulations. After all, by your perverted logic, if I want to drive 100 miles-per-hour down a residential street, that is my personal right. And if anyone else happens to be injured or die, well that’s just the cost of my personal freedom.
I certainly hope that people will remember this despicable behavior when these guys come up for reelection.
Sincerely,
Randy G. Golz
Fort Atkinson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.