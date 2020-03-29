Mode says thanks
Editor, Daily Union: After 16 years of service on the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors, I have decided to retire and turn the position over to some new blood.
I wish to thank my constituents (eight years in district 30 and eight years in District 20) for their steady support. I really appreciate the confidence they had in my ability to represent them.
I would also encourage them to vote for Curtis Backlund to replace me. He is a fiscal conservative with experience on two town boards in Jefferson County. He also has a good knowledge of the functioning of the county board.
Thank you. — Jim Mode, Fort Atkinson.
