Neither 'sucker' nor 'loser'
Editor, Daily Union: The time has come to express some uncomfortable feelings.
A Sept. 3 article in The Atlantic, titled "Trump: Americans Who Died in War are ‘Losers’ and ‘Suckers’," describes in depth Donald Trump’s distain for our military heroes and all who have served America. He thinks that those who enter military service voluntarily are "suckers" for doing so without seeking big monetary compensation. He said that those soldiers killed at the World War I battle for France’s Belleau Wood and buried at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery are "losers."
Well, my uncle Mineheart, who is buried at Leipzig, Germany, having died there after being shot down while flying an American fighter plane in World War II, is not a "loser."
In 1969, I volunteered for the draft at the Kenosha draft board office, and was inducted into the Army on Nov. 4, 1969. I didn’t ask what the pay was. According to Donald Trump and his supporters, that makes me a "sucker." I’m telling you now that I am not a "sucker," nor are the several friends and many more people I knew from Kenosha and Racine who were killed or wounded in Vietnam "suckers" or "losers."
What will be difficult will be talking with those who I know feel Trump is "telling it like it is" and apparently think I am a "sucker." I will look them in the eye, knowing how they feel about veterans, and try to get past that attitude.
For these, and many good reasons, I will be voting for Joe Biden for president. I believe Joe can heal the wounds and fix the divisions inflicted on America by D. Trump. — Sincerely, Walter M. Christensen, Town of Koshkonong.
