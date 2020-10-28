No candy at parades
Editor, Daily Union: I am writing about the decision to not throw candy at this year's Holiday Parade.
It is the right thing to stop at all parades so that the kids and grandparents go to see the parade and not just watch for the candy throw-outs.
I hope that happens so everyone can just enjoy the parade. — Bill Allen, Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.