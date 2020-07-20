Not deserving of re-election
Editor, Daily Union: The northern 90 percent of Jefferson County is represented by three GOP incumbents for Assembly Districts 33, 37 and 38. They will soon be asking you to re-elect them to new two-year terms.
Their major constituency has to be the working families of Jefferson County, any many of them are struggling. So, you have to ask: do they deserve to keep their jobs to retain the privilege to be your voice in Madison?
All three:
• Refuse to support Medicaid expansion although seven out of 10 of you support it.
• Ignore calls for fair maps that would end partisan gerrymandering; again seven out of 10 support it.
• Voted to pass sour grapes (sour cheese?) lame-duck legislation last December that limited the new governor and attorney general’s powers.
• Have done nothing to combat the pandemic except falling in line with Assembly Leader Robin Vos when the Supreme Court voided the governor’s Stay-at-Home orders.
There are alternatives: four candidates from backgrounds in small business, education and health care. These four are from working families, acutely aware of the struggles of our neighbors, and focused on where the legislative priorities should be directed.
Consider new leadership: Mason Becker (District 33), Melissa Winker (District 38), Abigail Lowery (District 37) and Tom Palzewicz (Congressional District 5). For more information, visit jeffwidems.org. — Ben Adams, Watertown.
