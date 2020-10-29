Not Fitzgerald
Editor, Daily Union: The Wednesday, Oct. 28, edition of the Daily Union carried a political ad that claimed it was paid for by Scott Fitzgerald, candidate for U.S. Congress. I doubt that, as no Republican candidate for Congress will claim he will fight to strengthen Social Security and Medicare as a member of Congress. Republicans have for years been attempting to reduce or eliminate these valuable and well-liked programs.
Scott wants to help our economy recover, he says. What I have been reading recently, we have a soaring economy according to Trump, grander than ever.
I have an answer: Nancy Pelosi wants to strengthen Social Security and Medicare, help our economy recover, protect our families as does candidate Fitzgerald. Is it possible he is an in-the-closet Democrat, just waiting to join with Pelosi to burst forth with a grand bargain, or did his ad writer (Fitzgerald?) goof?
If this is the stuff of Fitzgerald, Wisconsin does not need him in Washington to represent us, he can retire quietly in Wisconsin. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
