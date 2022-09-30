With a one-two punch, the Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tossed tens of millions of Americans at high risk of death and disability from COVID-19 into a sea of contagion without any clear guidance for infection prevention and control.

After President Joe Biden’s thoughtless remark that “the pandemic is over,” the CDC announced days later a quiet undermining of COVID-19 protections in hospitals and nursing homes: the end of universal masking recommendations for health care settings. Ordinary Americans who cannot afford to be ill—and that is truly tens of millions of us—now have to appeal directly to America’s working medical professionals:

