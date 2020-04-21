Optimists say thanks
Editor, Daily Union: The Optimist Club of Fort Atkinson had another fun and successful Pork & Kraut Dinner and Raffle on Wednesday, Feb. 26th, at the American Legion Dugout.
Funds raised at this event are used to promote the Optimist idea — “Bringing Out the Best in Kids!” Some of our projects and donations for 2019-20 include the Fort Atkinson Middle School Formal for Valentine’s Day Dance; donations to VOICES, the Fort Atkinson Equestrian Club, the Fort Atkinson Regional Science Fair, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, the Friends of the Library, and Hoard-Curtis Scout Camp.
This year’s 50/50 raffle benefited the Dwight Foster Public Library Summer Reading Program.
The Optimist Club would like to thank the following businesses and individuals for their generous donations, without which this event would not be possible: The American Legion Dugout; IPEC; Badger Basement Systems; JM Carpets; W&A Distribution Services Inc.; Tuttle’s Hallmark Store; Mangiami Italiano; Sunset Bar & Grill; Soup's On; El Capputan; Paddy Coughlin’s Irish Pub; Brown & Weber Insurance Services LLC; Day Insurance/Capital Financial Services; Country Inn & Suites; Fort Community Credit Union; Festival Foods; Jones Dairy Farm & Market; El Patron Mexican Restaurant; Logo-Works Inc.; WFAW/WSJY Radio; Wood Design Inc.; Rock River Dental; Klement Towing & Recovery LLC; Jefferson County Fair Park; Frostie Freeze; PremierBank, Ball Corporation; Fort Real Estate Company LLC; MK Cellular, Fort Atkinson; Bienfang’s Bar; Krueger Jewelers; Goyer Ace Hardware; Griffin Ford Lincoln; Builders’ First Source; Fort HealthCare; Rock River Lanes & King Pin Adventure Golf; Crimson Salon & Spa; Island Bar & Grill; Humphrey Floral & Gift; Mike Foerster Real Estate Group LLC; Jonas Office Products; Beauty & The Bean; Fat Boyz; Abendroth Water Conditioning; Subway Restaurants; A Cut Above; Sherwin Williams; the City of Fort Atkinson Park & Recreation Department; Opportunities Inc.; and Jeff Theder.
If you are interested in what the Optimist Club is all about, we would love to talk with you! Even though we are not meeting at this time due to the safer-at-home order, we can give you some initial information and let you know when we are starting again.
Please contact one of our members for more information: Kassy Smith, Sherry McKee, Terry Besch, Rochelle Mitchell, Joel Winn, Brent Torrenga, Mary Rinden, Brian Haukom, Leigh Ann Scheuerell, Diane Rue, Angela Baum and Nathan Dunlap.
We thank you again for your participation and donations. We look forward to helping our community again and hope you all stay safe during these difficult times. — Sincerely, Sherry McKee, Optimist Club Prize Committee, Fort Atkinson.
