The recently passed PACT Act, which expands health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, is long overdue. As someone who was closely involved with the Department of Defense’s Wounded Warrior Program for nearly 15 years, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects that burn pits have had on our veterans.

Medical research has linked exposure to emissions from burn pits — sites for burning waste on military bases—and a greater likelihood of developing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions. But while working as the Air Force’s primary advocate for Wounded Warriors at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, I was approached by many veterans seeking help with undiagnosed illnesses they attributed to burn pits and oil fires in Iraq. These veterans were frustrated. They felt that no one believed them or understood what they were experiencing. They didn’t know how to prove that their illnesses were caused by toxic exposures.

