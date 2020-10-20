Palzewicz for Congress
Editor, Daily Union: Scott Fitzgerald does not deserve to represent us in Congress. He has spent decades obstructing democracy, because his own personal power and ideology are more important to him than this country. He has worked relentlessly to “divide and conquer,” sowing the seeds of division and fear. He has spent most of his time attempting to suppress the voting rights of minorities and the disadvantaged.
He led the effort to make Wisconsin voting districts the most gerrymandered in the country. Democracy depends on total transparency to the voters. But Fitzgerald actually forced his fellow Republicans to sign nondisclosure agreements so that Wisconsinites (and even fellow Democratic Senators) could not follow their unethical gerrymandering process.
The U.S. Supreme Court, in its Citizens United case, told state and federal legislators that it is their responsibility to make political expenditures transparent. Fitzgerald has done nothing, and in fact has fought tooth-and-nail to keep these expenditures secret. Instead, he opened new loopholes for secrecy and collaboration.
Fitzgerald led the effort to destroy the Government Accountability Office, because they were doing their job in trying to get to the bottom of rampant corruption.
Fitzgerald has obstructed even the most common-sense gun policy, health-care and police-community changes.
And this year, Fitzgerald has led the do-nothing senate, refusing to do anything to help with the Covid19 crisis.
Please vote for Tom Palzewicz to represent the 5th Congressional District. We need his fresh approach to supporting democracy and working across the aisle to actually get something done. We need Tom’s approach to healing this divided country and restoring confidence in our democracy. — Sincerely, Randy G. Golz, Fort Atkinson.
