William Dempster Hoard founded the Jefferson County Union in Lake Mills on March 17, 1870. With it, he started a campaign to convert Wisconsin agriculture from soil-depleting wheat growing to soil-building alfalfa and dairying. Many held his campaign up to ridicule and scorn, but history was to prove him right.
It was 147 years ago this past Saturday that Hoard moved the paper’s office to Fort Atkinson at the behest of local businessmen. At the time, Fort Atkinson had a very lively and diverse press environment dominated by the Fort Atkinson Herald. The following notice appeared in the Herald on May 2, 1873:
With the cheese organ and Hoard in our midst, millennial prosperity is about to dawn on this place. All of the old maids are to have husbands, the empty houses to be rented, every boy to have a new jackknife, the old bachelors to lose no more buttons off their shirts, the merchants to sell their goods, no old stock left over, each girl to be presented with the latest style of bonnet, and old toppers to have a keg of lager apiece.
Crooked places will be made straight, gamblers will be quieted with a bottle of soothing syrup, a water privilege to be secured by having Rock River run uphill, everybody to have their pockets full of greenbacks, no one to be troubled with quarrelsome neighbors, hens won’t scratch in the garden, those who want office to get a good fat one, every man to have a 60-pound cheese in his pantry shelf, his back pants pockets full of cheese rinds, rivers of whey run down our streets, and with all of the above staring him in the face, the proprietor of the Herald has dared to issue another number.
Apparently in the last 147 years, we did something right, because the now-Daily Jefferson County Union and its spinoff, Hoard’s Dairyman magazine, still are with us. That certainly does not mean there have not been difficult times, with perhaps one of the most difficult being experienced right now: A 75-percent drop in advertising due to businesses being forced to close; mandated hours, pay and staff cuts; a deadbolt lock on our front office and newsroom door ... all at a time when we should be at full strength covering this historic, albeit tragic, time.
We are doing all we can to survive, just like the businesses and subscribers we serve. We’ve been so very fortunate to have loyal readers step forward to write some articles for us, gratis, and others actually buy newspaper subscriptions to give to neighbors and friends. We’ve created an advertising relief stimulus fund that provides a matching grant to double businesses’ advertising and marketing budgets, and are offering a 75-percent discount for families wishing to rerun obituaries of loved ones whose services are being delayed months down the line. Hopefully, those and other such efforts will help everyone as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.
And despite what it seems like some days, it will subside.
We are so very pleased by and thankful for the support the community has given us and we hope that for the next 147 years, we can continue to — as the long-defunct Fort Atkinson Herald would say — fill your back pockets with cheese rinds, put a smile on your face and supply you with fodder for your thoughts.
Thanks for reading!
