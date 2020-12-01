Well, we’ve hit the trifecta. Black Friday, the post-Thanksgiving Day that traditionally kicks off the holiday shopping season, has passed. So has Cyber Monday, when you could shop while quarantined in your own home. A great way to stay safe and sound. And in between was Small Business Saturday, designed to encourage people to patronize their local stores and services.
That is particularly important this year because more than 69 percent of small businesses nationally have experienced revenue loss during the COVID-19 pandemic and 90,000-plus businesses, both small and large, have been forced to close for good.
That is tragic, and we know nobody wants to see it continue. Jefferson County-area residents certainly stepped up to support their local restaurants and taverns by ordering takeout the past eight months, and we expect them to do the same at the local retail stores as they shop for holiday gifts. In fact, around 75 percent of Americans say they feel more compelled than ever to support small businesses in light of the pandemic. They now have witnessed firsthand the importance of supporting the local economy.
Of course, the gift-buying season has just begun and folks will continue to shop ’til they drop throughout December. Hopefully, everyone will be coronavirus careful by wearing facemasks and staying socially distanced if they do venture out to the stores. Remember: No bargain is worth dying for.
Moreover, we strongly encourage everyone to patronize their local businesses and chambers of commerce first. Whether getting merchandise or gift cards online or in person, doing business “at home” will help ensure your favorite stores and services still are there for you when we all emerge from this pandemic.
Happy shopping! — Daily Union.
