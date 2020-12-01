Demands a higher standard
A recent article by J.B. Shurk for The Federalist highlighted five curious ways Joe Biden’s election results “magically outperformed” historical election norms. A few of the key findings include:
It was noted that “no incumbent president in nearly a century and a half has gained votes in a re-election campaign and lost.” President Trump gained about 10 million votes in 2020 (an increase of about 16%), yet he still lost the election. Joe Biden managed to far surpass the vote totals gained by Barrack Obama in 2008 and 2012 while largely running a stealth campaign and “consistently trailing President Trump in measures of voter enthusiasm.”
If Biden does become president, he will be the first one in 60 years to lose in Ohio and Florida and still be elected. He also lost 18 out of 19 bellwether counties which have accurately predicted the eventual presidential winner for the last 40 years.
“Biden underperformed Hillary Clinton in every major metro area around the country, save for Milwaukee, Detroit, Atlanta and Philadelphia.” Mail-in ballots poured in at such high levels in these urban areas that they largely fueled his ability to overcome Trump leads in four key battleground states.
Additionally, it was noted that in those “big cities in swing states run by Democrats…the vote even exceeded the number of registered voters.”
“Donald Trump was pretty much the only incumbent president in U.S. history to lose re-election while his party gained seats in the House of Representatives.”
Additionally, Senator Rand Paul highlighted an analysis of statistical voting anomalies (https://votepatternanalysis.substack.com/p/voting-anomalies-2020) which point to four large, and heavy skewed, voting data dumps from three key battleground states (Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia) in the early morning hours of November 4th that largely provided Joe Biden with his lead in those states.
Many millions of Americans simply want to know the truth. Did Joe Biden legally win or was he the beneficiary of coordinated and strategically-targeted voting fraud? The Trump legal team, backed by hundreds of sworn affidavits (all of which constitute legal evidence) from individual whistleblowers in six key battleground states, continues to work to expose a pattern of illegal activities which include: Republican election observer obstruction/harassment, fraudulent back-dating of late arriving mailed ballots, voter coaching, illegal rule changing, improper/non-existent mailed ballot verification, large-scale fraudulent ballot entry, multiple tabulation of the same ballot batches and a large number of precincts reporting overvoting of up to 300%.
Admittedly, the small post-election time window makes the Trump team’s task very difficult to achieve. Still, all accusations of voting fraud must to be fully examined, even if they don’t affect the current election results. We should ignore hypocrite Democrats, phony Republicans and their media lackeys who say we need to blindly accept the results even though they never accepted Trump’s 2016 election victory. Maintaining the rule of law and the integrity of future elections demands a higher standard.
Ralph Peters
Fort Atkinson
