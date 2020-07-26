Please mask up, Fort!
Editor, Daily Union: I am writing to encourage all citizens of the City of Fort Atkinson to contact the members of the Fort Atkinson City Council in support of passage of a mandatory mask policy for the city to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and advocate for the health, safety and well-being of their fellow residents.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and other scientific and medical studies, the virus is primarily spread via respiratory droplets when people are in close proximity with each other and people that are infected or asymptomatic speak, sneeze, or cough. There is emerging evidence from additional clinical and laboratory studies that demonstrates face masks reduce the spray of respiratory droplets and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO) recommend that individuals wear cloth face coverings when they are in public settings where they cannot always reliably maintain six feet of distance from others.
It’s clear and scientifically based that mandating mask wearing in any enclosed building is the best thing for Fort Atkinson residents as individuals and the health and prosperity of the community as a whole.
Enacting a mandatory face covering policy would enable all businesses and the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market to continue operating without the burden of encouraging voluntary use of masks.
I urge you to contact council members Mason Becker, Paul Kotz, Chris Scherer, Bruce Johnson and Brandon Housley and City Manager Matt Trebatoski and request that a mask covering ordinance be put on the next council agenda.
Thank you for advocating for the health and safety of our community. — Sincerely, Ryan Whisner, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.