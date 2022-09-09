Recently, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, or CFTC, withdrew its no-action letter from Victoria University of Wellington, which since 2014 has been allowed to operate the political prediction market PredictIt.

The original no-action letter allowed Victoria to operate limited-scope markets for political events for research purposes. Since its inception in 2014, data from PredictIt has been made freely available to researchers in a wide range of disciplines, including economics, statistics and political science. Research coming out of these markets has led to a deeper understanding of a wide range of topics including the impact of Brexit on trade between countries, the extent of Russian trolling on Twitter and what makes a trader financially successful.

Load comments