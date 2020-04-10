Politics trumped epidemic
Editor, Daily Union: I read with interest your editorial published Wednesday, April 8th, titled "To All Wisconsinites: You made us proud Tuesday!" It was a nice piece!
For sure, Wisconsinites are deserving of praise for their devotion to civic duty. Hopefully, nobody becomes seriously ill as a result. And for sure, disappointment expressed in our legislators and state and U.S. justices was well placed in the editorial. How ironic, or hypocritical, is it that Wisconsin legislative actions and the court decisions were submitted remotely!
The most interesting piece of the editorial was the following: “Certainly we are no politico and we are not taking sides. We leave any conjecture as to whether politics trumped the epidemic on April 7, 2020, to history.”
Well, politics clearly trumped the epidemic in efforts to suppress the turnout! Seeing images of House Speaker Robin Vos garbed and masked in a way that most medical professionals would be envious of in these trying times will remain a lasting image. His phony volunteerism was an insult to those who bravely stood in line. Especially in Milwaukee, with only five voting locations because of insufficient staffing, causing people to wait more than two hours to vote while under the “shelter-in-place directive.” Normally Milwaukee has 180 voting locations.
Locally, it’s time for our local representatives, Sen. Steve Nass and Rep. Cory Horlacher, to quit acting like sheep and blindly following the flawed leadership of Senate Majority Leader Fitzgerald and Speaker Vos! They represent us and it was apparent on Tuesday they cared little for our safety.
In closing, there is no conjecture: Politics prevailed, putting the health, safety and welfare of Wisconsinites at risk. Ohio postponed their elections, where seemingly common-sense and concern for public safety became a priority. Too bad Wisconsin was unable to do the same! — Respectfully submitted, Dr. James Fitzpatrick, Fort Atkinson.
