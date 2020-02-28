Making musical memories
Editor, Daily Union: The 62nd Fort Atkinson Pops Concert was Sunday, Feb. 16, and wow, what a concert!
Grades 5-12 showcased their musical talents collectively and from each grade level. The middle school musicians sure got our attention, and no wonder. Composer Henry Mancini (from "Pink Panther") wrote the "Peter Gun Theme" and our middle-schoolers had us tapping our feet to it. I am biased, but for a good reason. The seventh-graders played one of my favorites, "The Lion Sleeps Tonight," and earned our approval bigtime.
Along comes the high school concert bands, which played highlights from "Wicked." I noticed louder applause for this number. Can you blame us?
Huge applause to the band directors: Mrs. Haffelder, Mr. Fettig and Mr. Steger. Can you imagine yourself spending all that time and patience in shaping all that talent for public display? Thanks to all of you.
Let's not forget John Collins, technical director, for doing what he does best and doing it flawlessly. Thanks also to Shauna Meyer and all those who coordinated fundraising dollars for boosting sales to keep our bands performing.
A ton of thanks also for everyone who showed up. About 1,000 people attended, and that included the band members. That's impressive. See you next year! — "Radio Ron" Stelse, Fort Atkinson.
