Postpone election
Editor, Daily Union: The following is a letter I sent to Gov. Tony Evers.
Dear Gov. Evers: Your constituents are currently navigating major priority shifts and mounting challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Voting in the spring election and presidential primary should not carry any extra burden on citizens, including risks to personal health and safety.
At this critical moment, I ask that you do everything in your power to help your constituents exercise their most fundamental duties by:
• Postponing the April 7th elections.
• Sending absentee ballots to every registered voter who has not already voted, and include pre-paid return postage and a list of options for casting them.
• Shifting emergency funds and staff to support municipal offices in these efforts.
• Deploying a public information campaign to inform voters and keep them apprised of any changes to the process.
Time is of the essence. I join with the hundreds of municipal leaders and civic advocates in calling on you to support and enact these measures immediately. — Sincerely, Melissa Winker, Oconomowoc.
