Progress, not partisanship
Editor, Daily Union: It's a simple political mind (whether in the State of Wisconsin, in the USA, or around the world) that seeks to win election by pitting people against each other. Divide and conquer prevents democracy and is unAmerican at its heart; it's untruth, it's hate. Good politicians find common solutions. In the end love must win, or we all lose. For democracy to thrive, we need representatives who find ways to turn diversity into strength. Tom Palzewicz is such a candidate.
What person could be said to have done any job if they work less than two hours a year? In the midst of a pandemic, that's about what Scott Fitzgerald has done as leader of the state Senate. And now he wants us to reward him with a position with higher pay and benefits as a U.S. congressman. He has refused repeatedly to debate his opponent. Does he think you haven't been paying attention and will continue to settle for less? Enough of this division and the cloud it imposes upon our culture.
It's time to move forward together. The man to vote for is Tom Palzewicz. Tom has been known to reach out to unite people to find solutions that are beneficial for all people. Truth and understanding are the path forward to peace, love and progress. Citizenship, politics and democracy are wonderful gifts; partisanship is a curse.
Tom Palzewicz puts progress above partisanship. Vote Palzewicz for Congress. — William Reichertz, Watertown.
