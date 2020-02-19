Protect environment, economy
Editor, Daily Union: What can we do here in Jefferson County to preserve our beautiful environment and at the same time promote economic growth?
Some answers were presented Saturday morning, Feb. 15, when Citizen’s Climate Lobby of Jefferson County and Sustain Jefferson sponsored a screening of the National Geographic film “Paris to Pittsburgh” at Madison Area Technical College-Watertown.
The name of the film comes from President Trump’s statement justifying the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement: “I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” The mayor of Pittsburgh, responded: “As the mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy and future.”
The film documents the actions that over 250 cities and counties, 2200 businesses, 350 colleges and universities and many other organizations have taken to engage in measurable climate actions despite the Trump Administration’s position. These actions have created sustainable jobs in the renewal energy field. The film also highlights H.R. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a bipartisan bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would tax fossil fuel producers and return dividends to consumers; it is a market-based solution to evolve away from carbon-based energy.
A live panel discussion followed the screening. Mark Furst from Focus on Energy explained how homeowners and businesses can benefit from energy audits that identify and reduce energy waste, saving money and reducing carbon emissions. Cooper Johnson from Invenergy discussed the solar farm being planned for Johnson Creek. Renewable energy from wind and solar is an opportunity to reduce carbon emissions and create new jobs at the same time.
With the election cycle upon us, it is time to find out where the candidates stand on environmental protection and the economy and what their vision is for how Wisconsin can be successful in both arenas.
For more information, go to https://citizensclimatelobby.org/energy-innovation-and-carbon-dividend-act/ and https://www.wearestillin.com. — Anne Taylor, Lake Mills.
