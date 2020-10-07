Eighty percent of fire deaths occur in the home, and Americans over age 65 are among the highest at risk, with more than 1,200 dying each year.
The National Fire Protection Association tells us that smoke detectors cut the risk of dying in a home fire nearly in half, since they provide an early warning and critical extra seconds to escape. That is particularly important for older persons, whose physical abilities or reactions might not be as quick as they once were.
The peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10 p.m. and 6 p.m. when most folks are sleeping, and it often is difficult for older people to hear or quickly respond to a blaze, particularly at night.
That is why the Fort Atkinson Fire Prevention Project was created 27 year years ago. Fort Atkinson-area residents age 65 and over are able to receive a smoke alarm courtesy of the Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club, Fort Atkinson Fire Department and Daily Jefferson County Union.
Just dial (920) 563-7795 to schedule an appointment. Once on the list, a Kiwanian automatically will stop by annually to replace the batteries in your smoke alarms with fresh ones provided by Rayovac.
The Kiwanis members change all batteries, while the fire department is in charge of the initial contact and upgrades. Normally, one smoke detector unit , if needed, is supplied, along with the 9-volt batteries. However, the Kiwanians or firefighters will install other smoke detectors if the homeowners have them available, and all detectors will receive fresh batteries.
We should mention that this program is for homeowners and not renters, as landlords are required to furnish smoke detectors for their apartments. It targets Baby Boomers on up who don’t have a younger relative or friend to install their smoke alarms or change the batteries on a regular basis.
The Kiwanians and firefighters do all the work, so participants need not endanger their safety by climbing a ladder or standing on a chair to change the batteries. At no charge, it is a great deal, one of which 170 Fort Atkinson-area folks take advantage each year. That’s a lot of batteries ... 670, to be exact!
If you’re reticent to call, then consider that households with nonworking smoke alarms outnumber those with no smoke alarms at all, and in the U.S., roughly 80 percent of fire deaths result from fires in homes without working alarms. Yet, you double your chance of survival by simply changing the battery once or twice a year, perhaps when you change the clock.
It’s simple, smart and sensible advice ... if you follow it. Pick up the phone and call right now.
