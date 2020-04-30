Rally to deflect
Editor, Daily Union: Does anyone with more than six brain cells think that last Friday's "demonstration" at the State Capitol was anything more than a Trump rally meant to deflect attention from the orange raccoon's failed attempt to deal with the pandemic? As we saw the assault rifle toting, yellow-and-black "Don't Laugh at Me" flag-waving "patriots" demand their "right" to increase the spread of the virus, we can only shake our heads.
Are we to believe that Wisconsin's Safer-at-Home order was the sole product of the governor who scratched it out on the back of an envelope? Of course, there was no consultation with health professionals who just might know slightly more that some red hat-wearing fool who is so rightly offended because he can't visit the tavern every day!
As one of our more astute "thinkers" put it in a letter to the editor here, "people's lives and constitutional rights are being destroyed based solely on the whims of one man and his unelected minion." The whims of one man?" The man who was elected to make decisions like this? That one? "Minion?" A highly respected health professional named to be the state secretary of health? That one?
Trying to give this "cause" respectability, Trump adviser Stephen Moore called these people "Modern Day Rosa Parks." Indeed, didn't you know that Rosa Parks fought for the right to infect people? How many people would have died in the state if the Safer-at-Home order was not put into place?
What these geniuses (including the Republicans in the state Legislature) won't tell you is how many deaths in the state would be acceptable in exchange for lifting all restrictions, just so our "rights" wouldn't be "destroyed." Perhaps someone could give us all a ballpark figure. In as much as black and Hispanic people are dying at a rate that is two to three times greater than their percentage of the population, is it no coincidence that as we looked at pictures of this Tea Party lovefest for the buffoon in the White House, all we saw were white faces? The majority of the faces were without masks and definitely less than six feet apart. One would suspect that for these people, the numbers aren't a problem.
Of course, Republicans are giving tacit approval to these demonstrations as a desperate attempt to shift focus from the medical advice of the Donald. (Rumor has it he is working out a deal to market a Clorox gummy bear.) Because of the fact that Trump has an adverse reaction to reading his daily national security briefs, perhaps he was unaware of the pandemic so he could take the months of January and February off.
He just said he created the greatest economy in the world, an economy where half of the people in the country don't have $500 in savings. Maybe the Republicans can nominate him for a "Noble Prize." — Respectfully, Dave Tuten, Fort Atkinson.
