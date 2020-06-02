Remove Trump now
Editor, Daily Union: Give him all the credit he deserves.
Donald J. Trump, when he was a candidate for president, promised he would make the United States #1 again, again and again. The U.S. is now #1 in COVID 19 infections, #1 in deaths attributed to the virus and on the way to see even higher records.
After 3 ½ years as president, Trump can no longer complain that he was left with a horrible mess or Obama is responsible. It is no hoax; Trump deserves all the credit for mismanaging a major disaster and Americans should never forget it.
The story has been relentlessly told how Trump’s administration was informed by scientists and intelligence early on there was a problem brewing, likely in China, and it is no myth the administration ignored the advice.
When he was caught in the end, by his own devices, Nixon resigned as president; Johnson realized the hopelessness of his situation and announced his intention not to seek re-election; Carter limped his way to the end of his term after the embassy takeover and imprisonment of staff in Iran. Now is the time for Trump and his toady, Pence, to resign, to enable the clean-up to begin.
A man of the limited stature of Trump positively cannot be trusted to right the wrongs he has stimulated. America deserves no less than his removal, now. — Sincerely, John Newhouse, Whitewater.
