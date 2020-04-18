Replace Hopelessness
Editor, Daily Union: As we in Jefferson county are coping with the harsh realities the pandemic has forced upon us, many are also searching for silver linings during a very tough time.
Just when attention to environmental issues during April Earth Day activities typically take place, we are hearing reports on cleaner air and water in urban areas across the world. Certainly a small silver lining when compared to the suffering, both in terms of health and economics, yet still something to think about.
This terrible pandemic has put the brakes on planes and cars. Without that pollution, the latest sparkling photographs of cities are startling. We in Lake Mills have a quieter town with less I-94 road noise.
This temporary silver lining really could be a permanent reality. A bill has been introduced into Congress called The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763). Republicans and Democrats have shown their bipartisan support for this piece of legislation. If this bill becomes law, carbon emissions in the U.S. would be reduced by 40 percent over the next 12 years.
There are over 100,000 optimistic, nonpartisan volunteers working toward that clean air, clean energy world. They are organized into 583 local chapters across our country, including a chapter right here in Jefferson County. Visit Citizens Climate Lobby online to find out more! — Sincerely, Elaine Thousand, Lake Mills.
