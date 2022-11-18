The 2022 gubernatorial election underscored that Republicans have an acute problem in Dane County and suburban Milwaukee. And insiders say that is helping Democrats overcome their eroding support in rural Wisconsin.

Tony Evers beat Tim Michels by 174,233 votes in deep blue Dane County, according to results posted on the clerk’s website. And he improved on his 2018 performance in all three WOW counties—Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington—in what had long been a GOP stronghold in the Milwaukee suburbs and exurbs.

Load comments