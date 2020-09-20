America is mourning the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday from metastatic cancer of the pancreas at age 87.
“Notorious RBG,” as she was affectionately called by Millennials and Gen-Xers, was a legal, cultural and feminist icon. A small, demure woman who wore large glasses and a lace collar atop her black robe, she served on America’s highest court for 27 years.
She championed gender equality, writing the court’s 1996 7-1 opinion declaring that the Virginia Military Institute could no longer remain an all-male institution.
“Reliance on overbroad generalizations ... estimates about the way most men or most women are, will not suffice to deny opportunity to women whose talent and capacity place them outside the average description,” Ginsburg penned.
That theme would return time and time again throughout her storied career.
Those who saw the blockbuster film “On The Basis of Sex” know that the Brooklyn native went to Cornell University on a full scholarship, where she met Marty Ginsburg. They later went to Harvard Law School, and she was one of only nine women in a class of more than 500 when the dean asked her why she was taking up a place that “should go to a man.”
When Marty was undergoing surgeries and aggressive radiation for testicular cancer, she not only cared for him and their toddler, but attended their classes and made law review. Marty survived, graduated and got a job in New York. Ruth transferred to Columbia, where she graduated at the top of her law school class. Even so, law firms weren’t hiring women, and even though she was recommended for a Supreme Court clerkship, she wasn’t even interviewed.
In 1963, Ginsburg finally landed a teaching job at Rutgers Law School, beginning her work fighting the gender discrimination she had experienced firsthand.
In 1971, she wrote her first Supreme Court brief in the case of Reed v. Reed. The constitutional issue was whether a state could automatically prefer men over women as executors of estates. The all-male Supreme Court said no, marking the first time the court had struck down a state law because it discriminated based on gender.
She eventually became the first female tenured professor at Columbia Law School, and founded the Women’s Rights Project at the American Civil Liberties Union. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter named Ginsburg to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and in 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated her to the Supreme Court.
And the rest, as they say, is history.
Just days before her death, a weak, but sharp, Justice Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
She had good reason to be concerned. When her close friend, conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, died in early 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused for nearly a year to allow any consideration of President Barack Obama’s nominee for a successor. His justification: the upcoming presidential election. He said voters should be given a chance to weigh in on what kind of justice they wanted.
Apparently McConnell has forgotten his own words. Immediately upon hearing of Ginsburg’s death, President Trump said he planned to nominate a woman to the court right away, and McConnell has indicated he would push it through to ensure a 6-3 conservative majority.
A couple of thoughts: We feel the best way to recognize Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s incredible contributions to equality, society and this country is to honor her dying wish.
Picking a successor so quickly would not necessarily be a slam-dunk for the GOP, as several in its own party have voiced opposition to fast-tracking it. And while another woman on the court certainly would be nice, the nominee should be based on scholarship and knowledge of constitutional law, not just gender.
In addition, Ruth Badger Ginsburg’s death is sure to galvanize America’s young adults, who vaulted the octogenarian RGB to rock-star status. Making her successor a campaign issue could backfire on the president and his party as her fans flood to the polls.
Either way, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
Godspeed, RGB. And thanks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.