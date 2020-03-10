Riders' raffle thanks
Editor, Daily Union: The J.C. Riders Snowmobile Club would like to thank everyone who came out and supported the 50/50 raffle held at Farmington Inn on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The club uses proceeds from the raffle to sponsor community events and youth snowmobile safety classes.
Congratulations to the following winners: first place, Mike maki; second, Pete Richter; third, Stu Haenel; fourth, John Kleinsteiber; fifth, Tracy Milbrath; sixth, Richard Boltz; seventh, John Williams; eighth, Steve Schick; ninth, Robert Rollands; 10th, Ava Finger; 11th, Troy Hausser; 12th, Dick Marcks; 13th, David Schultz; 14th, Pete Nevens; and 15th, Denny Hoeft.
We also would like to thank the following, who made donations/contributions to the raffle: Generac, Mercer T's, Rob's Performance Sports, John Hartwig's Motor Sports, Rock River Power Sports, JWR Party Mart, BP-Ron's Market, Johnson Creek Kwik Trip, Wine & Roses, Watertown Bowl, Midwest Electric, Milwaukee Roadhouse, Pinecone Restaurant, Lake Mills Market, Heron's Landing, Ducks Crossing, Pernat's and Hartwig's Hair Trends.
Thanks also to Farmington Inn for the use of its facility, and special thanks to Monica and all club members who helped and donated prizes and food.
Please support these businesses so we can continue to maintain the snowmobile trail system we have in Jefferson County.
If you are interested in joining or attending our club meetings, we meet on the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. September through April at the Farmington Inn, Johnson Creek. — J.C. Riders Snowmobile Club, Roger Draeger, president.
