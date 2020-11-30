Doesn’t deserve any credit
I was glad to read that President Trump has asked all media to not give Biden any credit for the vaccine to take care of COVID-19. Biden certainly doesn't deserve any credit for that.
Now, if anyone has a chance to read or browse a copy of the American Legion magazine for December, please do. There is a wonderful article named China and the Supply Chain. It is really interesting.
Thank you.
William Sayre
Jefferson
