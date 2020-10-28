Scandals not reported
Editor, Daily Union: Two scandals are unfolding in Washington D.C., but most Americans are unaware of the gravity and seriousness of the accusations ... and that is the third scandal.
Scandal No. 1: Malfeasance in public office. Sounds bad? It really is an affront to every American citizen. The Hunter Biden dealings with Ukraine, Russia, China and others are being made public by the New York Post and confirming what some insiders already knew. Hunter apparently was selling access to his father when Joe Biden was vice president.
The second scandal involves our own Wisconsin senator, Ron Johnson. His Senate committee is investigating what he calls a constitutional crisis. In an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Oct. 9, he calls the continued coverup of an attempted coup against a duly-elected president as a great threat to our democracy.
He expressed his feelings of urgency to expose the effort to overthrow the Trump presidency. That effort actually before Donald Trump was inaugurated with the involvement of people in very high places in the Obama administration.
In this environment, we have experienced censorship by Facebook and Twitter. But perhaps an even greater disservice is the subtle censorship of the mainstream media. If it doesn't fit the agenda, they don't report it or bury it on page nine. How is it possible that they have no interest in covering these stories?
Malfeasance and activities that could be interpreted as treasonous certainly should carry enough significance to get their attention. Butr we are not only not getting coverage, we are getting coverup stories.
On the Biden story, for example, CNN, MSNBC and USA Today actually picked up on Adam Schiff's explanation that it was Russia, Russia, Russia. That story was blown out of the water Tuesday evening when the FBI finally acknowledged they have Hunter Biden's computer. The revelations by the New York Post are real and they are devastating.
The best explanation one can give for the lack of coverage is they have two standards for what is newsworthy: one for Republicans and another for Democrats. For George Stephanopoulos to not act Vice President Biden a single question about the emails during a 90-minute town hall event is clearly journalistic malpractice.
Who is the mainstream media I am referencing? ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, PBS, the Associated Press, New York Times, USA Today and most metropolitan dailies like the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Freedom of the press is a basic right, but all Americans also have a right to expect more professionalism, more honesty and more integrity. That is what our founders expected when they granted that privilege. — Don Henning, Fort Atkinson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.