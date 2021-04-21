Science on masks
I’ve now read conflicting opinions on wearing face masks so I did some research and found a recent Stanford study released by the NCBI which is under the National Institutes of Health. The study showed that masks do absolutely nothing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and their use is even harmful. If you want to follow some real science, read the full report at the National Library of Medicine, Institutes of Health: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7680614/
Their conclusion: “The existing scientific evidences challenge the safety and efficacy of wearing a facemask as preventive intervention for COVID-19. The data suggest that both medical and non-medical facemasks are ineffective to block human-to-human transmission of viral and infectious disease such SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, supporting against the usage of facemasks. Wearing facemasks has been demonstrated to have substantial adverse physiological and psychological effects. These include hypoxia, hypercapnia, shortness of breath, increased acidity and toxicity, activation of fear and stress response, rise in stress hormones, immunosuppression, fatigue, headaches, decline in cognitive performance, pre-disposition for viral and infectious illnesses, chronic stress, anxiety and depression. Long-term consequences of wearing facemask can cause health deterioration, developing and progression of chronic diseases and premature death. Governments, policy makers and health organizations should utilize a proper and scientific evidence-based approach with respect to wearing facemasks, when the latter is considered as preventive intervention for public health.”
Even the Jefferson County Health Department says there is no mask requirement and nothing needs to be posted in area businesses.
Wen Li Zaho
Lake Mills
