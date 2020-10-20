Send Palzewicz to Congress

Editor, Daily Union: Deaths to the coronavirus have exceeded 1,115,985 worldwide, 223,284 in the United States and 1,600 in Wisconsin. Despite this, Speaker Robin Vos and Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have been playing partisan political games in the state Legislature with it.

Now Fitzgerald wants to take his partisan political gamesmanship to Congress, exactly where we do not need it. Please, regardless of your political philosophy, if you are fed up with this kind of behavior, and you live in the 5th District, send the strongest message possible.

Please vote to send Tom Palzewicz to Congress. — Dick Schultz, Fort Atkinson.

Load comments