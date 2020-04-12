Shame and disgust
Editor, Daily Union: This is an open letter to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Did you think it would be funny to cause thousands of Wisconsin voters to gather together to wait for hours during a global pandemic to exercise their right to vote? Did you think it would enhance your standing as a Wisconsin state legislator to expose human beings to a deadly virus?
Did you think you were making a good decision to not allow the state spring election to be postponed, as other states have done, to a time when COVID-19 might be less hazardous to Americans? Did you consider the governor’s "Safer-at-Home" edict to be ineffective against the spread of the Corona Virus to others? Did you think not extending the deadline for mail-in ballots could help more voters to safely exercise their right to vote?
Can you look yourself in the mirror each day and say, “I did the right thing”? Or do you look at yourself with disgust, with shame, with sorrow for what you did to thousands of people who will never forget what you did to us?
That is how we will forever remember you and the rest of the Wisconsin Republican leaders. — Marcy Hotz, Dousman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.