Likely the most well-known Thanksgiving hymn is “We Gather Together.” This year, however, Americans are singing a different tune.
With the coronavirus spreading out of control and the number of positive cases — and sadly, deaths ‚ rising by the day, health officials strongly advise not traveling over the river and through the woods to Grandmother’s — or anyone else’s — house for the holiday.
Yes, go ahead and roast a turkey, but make it one half the size of the traditional gobbler needed to feed the usual crowd of relatives and friends enjoying the Thanksgiving Day feast.
Keep the guest list small: just the folks who live in your house. Unfortunately, that probably means no grandparents, aunts and uncles or cousins. No next-door neighbors. No co-workers without family close by.
Then after the dishes are done, call, Skype or Zoom loved ones to wish them a happy holiday.
It will be different than any Thanksgiving Day any of us have ever experienced. And certainly, bittersweet.
Yet, remember there still are many blessings in life.
Be thankful that you have a table at which immediate family can sit, with a roof overhead. All too many Americans are homeless.
Be thankful that you have a turkey, stuffing, cranberries and pumpkin pie filling that table, as well as your stomach. All too many Americans are hungry.
Be thankful that you and those you love are able to “get together” even if not in person. All too many Americans are ill or have lost friends and family to COVID-19.
Be thankful that you live in the land of the free. All too many people around the globe do not even know what freedom is.
Thursday will pass quickly. As we look toward Thanksgiving 2021, let us pray that nobody will be homeless or hungry, ill or dying, That no Americans will be deprived of their inalienable rights.
And that we all will be able to gather again for real very soon.
