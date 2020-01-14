Sno-Drifters say thanks
Editor, Daily Union: We wish to thank all those who attended the breakfast sponsored by the Sullivan SnoDrifters Snowmobile Club held at the Sullivan Saloon on Jan. 5th.
We would like to thank those businesses who donated door and raffle prizes: T&S Mobil, the Black Frog Tavern, The Garage, George’s Sale and Repair, Mid State Trailers, Payne Farms, Pour Man’s Pub and Grill, Preferred Auto Body, PremierBank, Reinke Financial, Werning Apiaries, Sullivan Saloon, Sullivan Veterinary Clinic and Kurth’s Automotive, Sullivan; Concord Inn, Mead Nurseries and Maple Hill Farms, Concord; Ron’s Market, Wingin' It and The Still, Helenville; County-City Credit Union, McDermott Top Shop, The Corner, Walmart, Pink Key Spa and Duck Inn, Jefferson.
Also, Willson’s Sport & Marine and K&D Auto Repair, Palmyra; First Bank, Huba Huba Bar, Land Mark Credit Union and Kwik Trip, Oconomowoc; Farmington Inn, Hartwig Motor Sports, Rock River Power Sports and Rob’s Performance Sports, Culver’s, Johnson Creek. Dig In Kats, Ley’s Bark River Lanes and Pickets Country Market, Rome; Bark River Yacht Club, Dousman House, The Other Bar and Whale Tail Archery, Dousman; Bon Loppy’s, Ixonia; Chemair, Fort Atkinson; Trivent Mutual and Rural Mutual Insurance, Watertown; and Brook’s Tractor, Milwaukee.
Thank you to the Sullivan Stars 4-H Club helping with our breakfast.
A donation will be made to the Rome-Sullivan Food Pantry.
A special thank you to all the landowners who make our trails possible. We thank everyone who participated in any way. — John Lawson, Sullivan Sno-Drifters Snowmobile Club,
