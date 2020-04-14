So many heroes!
Editor, Daily Union: I just finished a phone conversation with my daughter. She is a physicians’ assistant living in Connecticut. She told me a story that I want to pass along.
The hospital where she assists with heart surgery is now up to 600-plus Covid-19 patients. She feels that it’s beginning to level off. Last week four of the infected patients had recovered enough to go home.
My daughter said that they announce a “Code Rocky” over the hospital intercom, and all staff members that can shake loose for a moment assemble in the lobby. The "Rocky" theme is played while the patient leaves the hospital, with up to 75 staff applauding them!
This pandemic has given me a new list of heroes that are keeping our nation going under great risk to themselves: health-care workers, including EMT and ambulance staff; city employees, including city hall, fire and police; educators; grocery store and pharmacy workers; newspaper staff; restaurant workers; gas station employees; agricultural workers; and many more. Thank you! — Jim Marousis, Fort Atkinson.
