Speak out, legislators
Editor, Daily Union: This is an open letter to state Sen. Steve Nass and state Rep. Cody Horlacher.
Mr. Nass, Mr. Horlacher:
Please make a statement regarding George Floyd.
Please speak against the systemic racism In our communities.
Please, say something.
Provide words that will illuminate the wrong of racism in our culture and the hope that all of us will work to end racism.
Daily Jefferson County Union would be a great place to start. — Ann Engelman, Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.